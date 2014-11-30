Two People Are Missing After A House Fire In Sydney's Northern Beaches

Two people are missing after fire destroyed a home in Sydney’s Northern Beaches this morning.

Emergency services were called at 2.40 am to a fire in a two-storey house in Valley Close, Bayview.

When the fire and police authorities arrived a woman had escaped with the help of a neighbour from the burning building with a suspected broken leg. She was has taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s are still unaccounted for and may have perished in the blaze.

They are all believed to be related.

Business Insider’s Sarah Kimmorley rang emergency services at 3.30 am when loud bangs and the smell of smoke woke her up.

The NSW fire department said a fire and bushland was alight but fire crews were at the scene.

From 400 metres away smoke could be see billowing out of the house with a red and orange glow lighting the blacked out surroundings.

All that was left this morning is smouldering rubble.

Local residents said the owners of the home were some of the oldest in the neighbourhood.

“They’ve been here for over 50 years,” one man said.

We spoke to Byron Kelly, the father of the man who rescued the woman who escaped the burning building.

“My son jumped over the balcony with her on his shoulder,” he said.

Fire and Rescue NSW fire-fighters remain on site but the scene is deemed unsafe to enter at this time.

Specialised fire services such as the Major Structural Collapse Urban Search And Rescue Unit are assisting with the investigations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but a forensic team has arrived at the scene as Business Insider left.

Two neighbours have been taken to Mona Vale Hospital for treatment after being injured while trying to assist. The woman has a suspected head injury and the man a leg injury.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.