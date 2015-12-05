Armed siege at a Victorian cafe has been peacefully resolved with both hostages released

Photo: Getty Images

Two people are believed to be held hostage by a gunmen at a cafe in Victoria in an armed siege which has lasted more than five hours.

Police were called to Little Beach Cafe in the beachside suburb of Rye, Victoria at 7.45am with reports that a man with a gun had held himself up in a cafe with two people, according to the ABC.

One of the hostages who owns the cafe, is believed to be the ex-partner of the gunmen while the other hostage, is also known to the gunman.

Heavily armed police arrived at the scene at around 11.45am and have been engaged in an armed standoff with the gunmen for more than five hours.

“It has now come to light that there appears to be two people in the shop with the man reportedly armed with a firearm,” read a statement issued by the Victorian Police.

“The incident is not believed to be terror related and police believe at this early stage that all the parties are known to one another.”

So far, there has been no confirmation on what is happening inside but ambulances and police vehicles have been let into the cordoned-off area. It is believed that police are currently in the process of negotiating with the gunmen.

UPDATE: The siege has since been peacefully resolved with the gunmen releasing both women.

It is understood that the situation was brought about by a family dispute between the gunman and one of the female hostages, as well as a relationship and business breakdown.

