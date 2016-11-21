Two penthouses in this harbourside Sydney office block just became Australia's most expensive apartments

An artist’s impression of Opera Residences (left) Source: operaresidences.com.au

The penthouse in a landmark residential redevelopment of the former Coca-Cola Amatil building overlooking Sydney’s Circular Quay sold for a record $27 million on the weekend, just days after the building’s other penthouse set a new Australian record of $26 million.

The 20-storey, 104 apartment Opera Residences at 71 Macquarie Street was sold out within two hours of going on sale off the plan on Saturday, ensuring $500 million for Chinese developer Macrolink and its local partner, Landream.

Domain.com.au reports an eastern suburbs family spent $26 million on a 275-square-metre penthouse along with $15m and $16m for two sub-penthouses for their children – a $57 million investment.

On Saturday, that record was broken by a lower north shore-based buyer who offered $27 million the other 280-sq-metre, four-bedroom penthouse, which prices the property at $96,400sqm.

The building at the southern end of Circular Quay, between the Cahill Expressway and Bennelong Apartments, better known as “The Toaster”, has been designed by Tzannes Architects, with Crone Partners. The building offers stunning views of the Botanic Gardens, Opera House, Harbour bridge and CBD that make it a dress circle address for the city.

An artist’s impression of the Tzannes-designed building. Source: operaresidences.com.au

Work on the site is expected to get underway in April next year for completion in 2020.

CBRE Residential director Tim Rees said that more than 5000 people expressed interest in the site before Saturday’s off the plan sale.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of interest in the super-prime apartment offering Opera Residences represents for this city,” he said.

“The depth and level of demand was phenomenal and demand for this building was driven locally.”

Interior detail. Source: operaresidences.com.au

Rees said 95% of the property was sold to locals.

The prices paid for the two apartments beats the previous record of $25 million, set last year, for the 750-sq-metre penthouse at Australia 108 in Melbourne.

Domain.com.au reports that among the buyers was Cronulla Sharks director Craig Airey and his wife Janelle, who paid $7.7 million for a west-facing three-bedroom apartment.

Rees said the one-bedroom apartments sold for between $1.8 and $2.9 million, two-bedroom $4-5.9 million and three-bedroom for $6.5-16 million.

“Quite a few buyers are from older residential buildings in the CBD, along with Sydney downsizers buying an apartment to live in, be it full-time or part-time,” he said

“Sydney is now a true global city, achieving price points on a par with New York and London.”

The site’s former owners, AMP Capital, lodged a $106 million DA two years ago to turn the 1207-sq-m site to Tzannes-designed apartment complex in conjunction with Mirvac, but instead, put the site up for sale late last year. Beijing-based Macrolink Group went into an 80/20 partnership with Melbourne-based Landream (best known for 600 Collins Street), buying 71 Macquarie Street 12 months ago for $158.5 million.

The 104 apartments fill the top 16 of the 20 levels, with 1,026 sq m of commercial businesses underneath.

Interior detail. Source: operaresidences.com.au/

