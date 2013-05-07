Two Ohio Women Found Alive A Decade After They Disappeared As Teens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say two women who went missing as teenagers about a decade ago have been found alive in a residential area about 2 miles south of downtown.



Cheering crowds gathered Monday night on the street near the home where police say Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and a third woman were found earlier in the day. The identity of the third woman hasn’t been confirmed.

Berry disappeared April 21, 2003, when she called her sister to say she was getting a ride home from her job at a Burger King. DeJesus went missing on her way home from school about a year later.

