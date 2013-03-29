Two Of The World's Most Expensive Bottles Of Scotch Are In Australia

Two bottles of Chivas scotch whisky – believed to be the world’s most expensive ever retailed – have arrived in Australia, Steve Colquhoun at the SMH has reported.

You can pick one up for around $200,000. Only 21 bottles of the precious drop have been made and Chivas master blender Colin Scott has said there will be no more.

They are being held at Melbourne’s Crown casino, waiting for someone with deep pockets and and even deeper love of a good dram to fork out the cash required to take one home.

Find out more here.

