Two Of The World's Biggest Chefs Are Bound For London

London is certainly no stranger to Michelin stars or big name chefs, and with the run up to the 2012 Olympics, more and more top restauranteurs and stars of the kitchen are lining up to compete for the influx of tourists and to win over the fickle tastes of localsTwo particularly noteworthy restaurants opening this month are Wolfgang Puck’s CUT at 45 Park Lane and Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen.



CUT will not only be Puck’s debut in London, but his first venue in Europe.

Bread Street Kitchen will add to Gordon Ramsay’s London portfolio (now with 13 locations) by offering diners a “relaxing” venue with an “East London aesthetic” in London’s financial district.

CUT at 45 Park Lane: CUT is a replica of Wolfgang Puck’s famed Beverly Hills eatery. Located at Mayfair’s luxury hotel, The Dorchester, it will mirror his award-winning and hugely popular SoCal original classic steak restaurant.

Puck, and appointed head chef David McIntyre, are going all out with an impressive selection of beef: hand-selected prime dry and wet aged beef from Creekstone Farms in the US, grain-fed cuts from Casterbridge in the UK, and Wagyu beef from Australia, Chile, and New Zealand, topped with homemade sauces, including CUT’s signature recipe for Argentinean chimichurri.

Guests can also choose from an extensive array of seafood and Kobe-style beef short ribs “Indian spiced” and slow cooked for eight hours.

A superb wine list and “impeccable service in a fun, buzzing and dynamic environment” add the perfect finishing touches.

Bread Street Kitchen: Hardly a London newcomer, Gordon Ramsay will see the opening of his newest offering at the end of this month. Set in a large warehouse-style room and drawing on its location for inspiration, his new venture will offer an informal approach to dining with a raw bar, wood-burning oven, open kitchen, wine balcony and ground floor bar. The all-day restaurant will offer an extensive wine and cocktail list alongside a seasonal menu.

Guests will have the opportunity to tuck in to a range of delicious options, such as the Bread Street English breakfast, or a quick stone bass carpaccio for lunch at the more relaxed raw counter, or a lazy sit down over a king crab cocktail and short rib burger in the evening.

