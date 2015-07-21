Two of Gawker's top editors just resigned

Gawker founder Nick Denton

This has been a tumultuous few days for the gossip website Gawker. Late last week it posted a very controversial story about the CFO of Condé Nast having seeking out a male escort. Gawker decided to pull the story the next day following an onslaught of public outcry.

But editors on the inside disagreed vehemently with this business move. Now, following the story’s removal, two Gawker editors have resigned from the company.

Both editor-in-chief Max Read and executive editor Tommy Craggs announced they were leaving the company.

Craggs’ and Read’s internal memos were posted on Gawker earlier this morning.

Read writes in his memo that the post’s deletions was “an absolute surrender of Gawker’s claim to ‘radical transparency.'”

Craggs, in his note, mentions that the post was taken down due to heat from advertisers including Discover and BFGoodrich.

This isn’t the first time advertisers balked at stories Gawker posted. Last year Gawker ran a series of posts about the gamergate gaming controversial, which reportedly resulted in advertisers like Adobe and Mercedes-Benz tempering their ad dollars.

As of now, Gawker has yet to announce who will be filling Read’s and Craggs’ roles.

This story is developing and will be updated once we learn more.

