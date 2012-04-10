Two Of America's Most Expensive Homes Are Completely Empty

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

Dmitry Rybolovlev, the Russian potash magnate who has recently been making all sorts of headlines in the real estate world, owns two of the most expensive homes in the United States.Earlier this year, he purchased an $88 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West for his daughter, who is finishing a degree at Harvard Extension School.



And several years ago he paid what was then a record-breaking $95 million for Donald Trump’s six-acre estate in Palm Beach, a huge sticker price considering Trump paid just $41.35 million for the property at auction, and that Palm Beach County appraised it for $56.1 million last year.

But both properties are completely unused, according to The New York Times‘ Alexei Barrionuevo.

They are at the centre of a complicated divorce proceeding between Rybolovlev and his estranged wife, which is currently pending in Switzerland.

The Florida home was damaged after the air conditioning system failed, and is slated to be torn down, but has not been touched due to the ongoing court case, Barrionuevo writes.

And the Upper West Side penthouse currently “stands empty with nary a lamp in it,” Rybolovlev’s lawyer told Barrionuevo.

Now meet the big shots who live at 15 Central Park West >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.