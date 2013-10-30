Two Numbers That Show How The Internet Is Ripping The Traditional Department Store To Shreds

Joe Weisenthal

Why are stores like Sears in so much trouble?

This table from today’s retail sales report provides a clue.

What you should pay attention to is the right column, which represents the year-to-date change in sales for each category.

Department store sales are down over 5% year to date.

Non-store retailers, which represents Internet retailers, have seen sales growth of over 10% year to date. (via Kelly Evans)

