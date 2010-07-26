Two Notable Rallies You Should Be Watching

Remember when the Baltic Dry Index was falling for over 20 straight days, and everyone thought it meant the world was ending? Well that’s stopped, and it’s now been up every day for over a week, having rallied 1.6% in the latest session..



And we’ve got to keep pointing out the impressive rally in China, which was the big loser in the first half of the year.

Photo: Bloomberg

It’s still got a ways to go, obviously, to get back to where it was in April, but it’s been making a nice move since the beginning of July.

