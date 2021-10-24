Two police officers in Connecticut accused of drinking and ignoring calls while on duty resign from their job

Marlon priest, a US Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. Getty Images

Two Norwalk Police officers accused of drinking on duty resigned earlier this month.

Police said Sarah Laudano and Michael DiMeglio were suspended last year after drinking and ignoring calls on the job, CBS New York reported.

The two are facing multiple charges including larceny and reckless endangerment.

Two police officers in Connecticut resigned earlier this month after they were accused of drinking in their patrol cars and not responding to service calls while on duty, according to reports.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said the officers, identified as 39-year-old Michael DiMeglio and 31-year-old Sarah Laudano, stepped down on October 15, The Hour reported.

“I’m glad that this incident is now behind us from a department perspective,” Kulhawik told the newspaper.

CBS New York reported the two were suspended last year after they were discovered together at a hotel instead of working and drinking in a school parking lot, police said.

According to CT Insider citing an arrest warrant, the duo was found by their supervisor on the night of October 9 2020, and cops said they “were not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”

The warrant said that during their investigation, authorities also found broken beer bottles at the school that was linked to both officers, according to the report.

As the newspaper reported, Laudano was also accused of driving after drinking while a baby, and another woman inside her cruiser, according to the warrant.

As CT Insider previously reported, DiMeglio and Laudano were later arrested in January 2021 and are facing larceny and reckless endangerment charges. According to the reports, Laudano was also charged with a risk of injury to a minor.

Mayor Harry Rilling told The Hour that “this incident was truly shocking and disappointing” and that DiMeglio and Laudano “made the right decision” in resigning from the Norwalk Police Department.