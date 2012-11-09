New Laws Grease The Gears For Troops To Quickly Qualify For Commercial Driver's Licenses

Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll

The Department of defence’s office of training readiness and safety recently announced the Military Commercial Driver’s licence Act of 2012, which offers a shortcut to soldiers who drive certain military vehicles, the Armed Forces Press Service reports.The new law allows states to issue a commercial driver’s licence (CDL) to soldiers who are stationed in that state but not residents. Frank DiGiovanni, the director of the training readiness and safety office, called the new act part II of a rule passed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that allows military drivers to substitute two years of driving certain vehicles for the skills-test portion of CDL training.



Because service members move so often, they often don’t change their residency with every new post. All 50 states have reciprocity agreements to honour licenses.

Combined, the rules mean that a soldier who wants to move to a different state after separating will be able to test and get a licence while still serving, and not have to wait to establish residency in their new state.

DiGiovanni told the Press Service rather than encouraging people to separate, the military as a whole could benefit from the rules. First, if applicable drivers further their training in pursuit of a CDL, it increases the “professionalism of the force.” Second, recruiters can tell potential troops that they’ll be able to gain civilian credentials.

It’s one more way to make the transition to the civilian world easier for separating veterans, said DiGiovanni. The rule will apply to everyone in the active duty, reserve, and National Guard components of service. The specific licensing requirements are different for each state, so service members will have to do a little research.

DiGiovanni said Department of defence has a credentialing and licensing task force to help service members figure out their post-military job plans throughout their career cycle.

