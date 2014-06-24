BLOOMBERG: Thinner, Rounder iPhones Are Going Into Production Next Month

Apple will begin producing two new iPhone models next month, Tim Culpan and Peter Burrows at Bloomberg report.

One of the phones will have a 4.7-inch screen, and the other will have a 5.5-inch screen. The current iPhone has a 4-inch screen which is much smaller than just about every Android phone. The Samsung Galaxy S5, for instance, has a 5.1-inch screen.

The 4.7-inch model will be in stores in September. The 5.5-inch model is proving a little harder to make, Culpan and Burrows say, but it should be in stores in September, too.

The new phones will be thinner and rounder than previous models. Also, the screen will have a curved glass with “enhanced sensors that can detect different levels of pressure,” they say. The curved glass tapers where the bezel meets the casing of the phone.

The next iPhone, which everyone is calling the iPhone 6, is expected to be a blockbuster. Consumers have been waiting for Apple to finally release a big screen phone to match Android. In March, analysts at ISI called the iPhone 6 “the ‘mother lode’ of all Apple upgrade cycles.“

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.