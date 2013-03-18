War Is Coming In New 'Game Of Thrones' Trailers

It’s only two more weeks until season 3 of “Game of Thrones,” and HBO is rolling out trailers for the show’s return.



Since Friday, two new teasers have been unveiled focusing on the War of the Five Kings.

The new season starts March 31 at 9 p.m.

Here’s the image from the end of the trailer that flashes by quickly:

Photo: YouTube screencap

Here’s the latest teaser:

We finally see who’s in the burning boat:

Photo: YouTube screencap

