Two New Big Home Price Reports To Tide You Over Until The Next Case Shiller

Note: The Case-Shiller House Price index for November will be released Tuesday, Jan 31st. CoreLogic has already reported that prices declined 1.4% in November (NSA, including foreclosures).

• Today from FNC: November Home Prices Decline 0.4%



Based on the latest data on non-distressed home sales (existing and new homes) through November, FNC’s national RPI shows that single-family home prices fell in November to a seasonally unadjusted rate of 0.4%. As a gauge of underlying home value, the RPI excludes sales of foreclosed homes, which are frequently sold with large price discounts reflecting poor property conditions. All three RPI composites (the National, 30-MSA, and 10-MSA indices) show month-to-month declines in November, ranging from -0.4% at the national level to -0.9% across the nation’s top 10 housing markets. … The two broader indices indicate a nearly 5.0% decline in the 12-month period between November 2010 and November 2011, or -0.4% per month on an annualized basis. The 10-MSA composite index lost about 4.0% during the period, or -0.3% per month annualized.

The FNC index tables for three composite indexes and 30 cities are here.

• Last week From Zillow: U.S. Home Values Unchanged in November

TThe Zillow Real Estate Market Reports, released today, show home values remained essentially flat from October to November falling only 0.1 per cent to $147,800, representing a 4.6 per cent decline on a year-over-year basis. … Home values are back to late 2003 levels and mortgage rates are still below 4 per cent for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

In nominal terms, Case-Shiller and CoreLogic show prices are back to 2003 levels too. In real terms (and as a price-to-rent ratio), prices are back to 2000 levels.

Even though there are some differences between the indexes, on a year-over-year basis they are fairly close with CoreLogic down 4.3%, FNC down 4.9%, and Zillow down 4.6%.

