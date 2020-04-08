A man poured wine into his neighbour's glass from the floor above as they cheered on healthcare workers from their windows

Richard Williams Two neighbours shared a glass of wine from their windows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Hudson was cheering on local healthcare workers at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Portland, Oregon, when she caught the attention of her upstairs neighbour.

Phillip Kirkland began chatting with Hudson and asked if she wanted to try some of his wine.

He poured out a bottle of white wine from his window, and she caught it in a glass.

The special moment was captured by Richard and Kim Williams as they were walking by; their video garnered a million views on Twitter within 48 hours.

In these trying times, we’re learning to find joy in the small moments again. A boss accidentally turning herself into a potato during a virtual meeting. A penguin and Beluga whale meeting for the very first time.

Or wine falling from the sky.

That’s how Oregon neighbours Nicole Hudson and Phillip Kirkland describe the night they met, as they both stood outside their windows on Friday to clap for Portland’s healthcare workers at 7 p.m.

Kirkland, who lives above Hudson, asked if she wanted to try the wine he was drinking and told her to grab a glass.

“I was like absolutely,” Hudson told Insider. “Let’s do this.”

Kirkland poured the white wine into Hudson’s glass from above. The moment was captured by a couple who was walking by while waiting for their takeout order.

Met the girl downstairs tonight banging pots out the window for healthcare workers. Told her to hold out her wine glass. Bystanders saw. pic.twitter.com/mWh65D0qza — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 4, 2020

Kirkland posted the video on Twitter, where it has since racked up a million views in 48 hours, along with 64,000 likes at the time of writing.

Hudson and Kirkland told Insider that they had never crossed paths in their 100-unit building before Friday night

Kirkland was outside his window, banging a sheet pan with a spatula, when he heard the familiar sound of Hudson blowing a whistle. It has been her instrument of choice to cheer on the healthcare workers, which has become a nightly ritual around the world.

Richard Williams Almost immediately after they began chatting, Kirkland offered Hudson some of his wine.

“He kind of startled me,” Hudson recalled with a laugh. “I didn’t know he was there and he goes, ‘Oh, you’re the one with the whistle.”‘

“We started talking about how cool it was to be in this neighbourhood and how everyone is so involved, and the positive vibes we were getting from downtown Portland,” she added.

Then Kirkland made an offer that Hudson couldn’t refuse

“Having a good amount of wine in my system already, I just didn’t really think about it,” Kirkland said. “I was like, ‘Hey do you want some wine?’ I already had some open so I thought, well let’s share.”

Richard Williams Kirkland tried to aim for Hudson’s glass as he tipped the wine bottle.

“I asked her to get a glass and the pour ensued.”

Meanwhile, Richard and Kim Williams were taking a walk through the neighbourhood. The couple have been trying to support local restaurants during the pandemic and had ordered takeout from Arden, their favourite wine bar.

“We got there early to pick up our order, so we took a walk,” Richard told Insider. “We were walking through the streets of Portland, noticing how desolate it really was. It was just so eerie. And then we heard music playing.”

The music they heard was blasting from Hudson’s window as she cheered on the healthcare workers.

Kim and Richard walked by just before seeing Kirkland’s wine fall from the sky, and caught his entire pour on camera

Richard Williams Kim and Richard Williams walked by and captured the perfect moment on camera.

“He actually gave me a nice pour, I was impressed!” said Hudson, who added that the wine – an Oregon white blend called Big Salt by Ovum – was “very good.”

Richard Williams Hudson said she was impressed by Kirkland’s pouring skills.

Immediately after pouring the wine, Kirkland ran back to his kitchen to check on the fajitas he was cooking for dinner. But Hudson made sure to get the video from Richard and Kim.

“Where’d he go?” I was making fajitas. Let me live! — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 4, 2020

“I’m yelling over my music that we were blasting for the 7 p.m. holler,” Hudson said. “I didn’t think anything of yelling my cell phone number down the streets of Portland. No one else was out, so I was feeling pretty safe!”

Hudson and Kirkland have since become fast friends with the couple, and they already have plans to go to Arden and have dinner together once social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Richard Williams Hudson smiled at Richard and Kim with her wine glass as Kirkland went to check on his fajitas.

And Richard and Kim – along with plenty of people on Twitter – are hoping that the neighbours’ new friendship might blossom into something more.

“Who needs technology to meet someone new, when you could meet them right outside your window?” Kim said.

“Kim and I are kind of romantics,” Richard added. “The moment was meant to happen for many reasons. I hope they get together, and that we get invited to the wedding!”

But Kirkland and Hudson said they hope that people don’t see the video as a ‘drinking challenge or a shoot your shot moment on how to get a girl’

Richard Williams Hudson takes a sip of her wine glass.

“Those 20 to 30 seconds would have never happened if we weren’t out cheering our local healthcare workers,” Hudson added. “It’s definitely about just making the best of a terrible situation that we’re all in. This video shows the funny side of being in quarantine, and still finding some joy in it.”

They’re also hoping to turn their recent internet fame into good

Hudson and Kirkland have been encouraging fans of the video to donate to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that is working to provide personal protective equipment to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

PSA: Nonprofit @DirectRelief is coordinating with public health authorities, businesses and other organizations in the U.S. to provide hundreds of thousands of personal protective items. PLZ PLZ DONATE TO THEM and comment if you did!https://t.co/hei59YLVPy — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 5, 2020

“I wanted to find something that was universal in terms of charity, and doing something really proactive and fast,” Kirkland told Insider.

I think there’s enough engagement on this to start leveraging it for the better. There are tens of thousands of community + healthcare workers that can benefit from brands or people giving back. — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 5, 2020

Hudson and Kirkland are also glad that their video is giving people another reason to smile and laugh

“It’s positivity in a really terrible time in our country and across the globe,” Hudson added. “I think people are wanting to find something that feels good for them, and drinking some wine from a floor away and sharing that glass did that.”

Richard and Kim said they hope the video – and the friendships that have blossomed from it – bring some “cheer and joy” to people during these hard times.

“People need good news, they need to see light at the end of the tunnel and that relationships are going to continue,” Kim said. “People are going to continue to meet and we’re going to be a social entity again.”

“It shows the best of humanity right now, and people loving people,” Richard added. “We need more of that.”

