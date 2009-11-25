Two More Publishers Threaten To Pull Their Sites From Google News

News Corp. has company in its battle against Google.



A.H. Belo and MediaNews are saying they might pull their content from Google News, Bloomberg reports.

Dean Singleton, CEO of MediaNews Group, says he won’t let the sites for two papers appear in Google News starting next year when the papers implement strict paywalls. Those papers are the Chico Enterprise Record of California, and the York Daily Record.

James Moroney, a VP at A.H. Belo, which prints the Dallas Morning News, said he might block Google News too. His explanation of why:

“This is traffic that’s not being monetized to any great degree…It’s akin to a person who drops into town, buys one copy of your newspaper and leaves town again and yet you spend a whole bunch of time building your business around that type of customer.”

He’d rather be “focused on attracting the really engaged consumers who come multiple times and stay for lots of minutes every time.”

This makes no sense. The person that picks up the paper from out of town picks it up because he wants the news. The newspaper was going to be made regardless. So, the few extra dollars are welcomed.

On the web, is A.H. Belo building its business around Google News? Maybe there’s a few SEO folk on staff, but we find it hard to believe Belo is spending vast resources to attract unengaged visitors.

The only reason to do this is to shake a few dollars out of Google or Microsoft, which we doubt will ever happen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.