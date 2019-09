The world’s excess capacity is tightening…



The U.S. export revival is threatened by shortage of available ships. (WSJ)

The International Energy Agency just hiked its oil demand forecasts. (Market Watch)

Note OPEC just increased its oil forecast as well recently, so this is not just the perspective of one organisation.

