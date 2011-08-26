Two More Good Citi Credit Cards

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has some of my favourite card offers out of any major US bank, with the possible exception of Capital One.



Here are two more of my favourite Citi credit cards at the moment. I think both are very good offers for their respective categories.

For those in the market for an air miles card with real muscle, you can’t go wrong with the Citi Gold / AAdvantage World MasterCard, which offers 30,000 bonus air miles after spending $750 on your new card within the first 4 months. To put that into perspective, that’s more than enough for a round-trip domestic travel award flight. The $50 annual fee is also waived for the first 12 months. Review details and apply online here.

I love the design of that card also; reminds me of something George Clooney’s character in Up In The Air would have in his wallet.

The other good Citi credit card I’ve been recommending to Outlaw‘s subscribers a lot lately is the Simplicity Card. As with the Citi Diamond Preferred and Citi Platinum Select MasterCard products, this one currently offers qualified applicants 21 months of introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers — that’s nearly two years. Pretty awesome (and, incidentally, that is the longest balance transfer offer in the U.S. at the moment).

Simplicity has a great “wavy” design, offers “direct access” to a service representative when you need help with your account, and promises no late fees nor penalty rates. There’s also no annual fee. Simple, really! Review details, compare, and apply online right here (you need to scroll down on that page).

I currently have three Citi credit cards. I think they have one of the best online account management systems of any card company.

— provided by Outlaw; browse more deals in our card offers portal.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.