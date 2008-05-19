Two More Conde Deals: WebMonkey, HotWired

Not found on the pages of the New York Times this weekend: The news that Conde Net had acquired Ars Technica, a story that TechCrunch broke Friday afternoon.



Instead, the NYT waits until today’s edition to run a David Carr story detailing the deal, along with a couple other nuggets: CondeNet/Wired has also acquired developer site WebMonkey (as Valleywag figured out Friday night) and “storied brand” HotWired from Lycos. Total price for all three: In the $25 million range, the Times is told.

