Two Children Are Missing From Tweed Heads, Taken By Their Father Who Won't Tell Police Where They Are

Photo: Getty

While NSW police continue the search for a 3-year-old boy missing on the NSW mid north coast for the last five days, they now have serious concerns for two brothers missing on the state’s far north coast.

Jayden and Joseph Brady – aged 14 and 11 – were last seen at a home in Tweed Heads about 3am on Sunday, September 14.

The children may have been taken by their father, who may have breached a court order preventing access to the children.

Police arrested the 38-year-old man at Byron Bay Police Station on Monday but the children have not been located and he is refusing to help police locate the boys.

He was charged with breaching an apprehended domestic violence order and was refused bail. The father is allegedly not assisting police with information to assist the search.

Police are appealing for public assistance in an attempt to locate them. Jayden is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 120cm to 140cm tall, with thin build, brown hair and eyes. Joseph is also of Caucasian appearance, between 120cm and 140cm tall, with thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who sees them or believes they know their whereabouts is urged to contact Triple Zero ‘000’

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online.

