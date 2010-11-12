Two More Blackouts For The NFL This Weekend

Photo: Flickr/Joe Shlabotnik

Blackouts are back in Tampa Bay and Buffalo this weekend where the Buccaneers and Bills were unable to sell enough tickets to avoid two consecutive weeks of blackout-free football.The Jaguars, however, have sold out Sunday’s game and have avoided blackouts for their first five home games of the 2010 season.



Last weekend was the first of the 2010 season to not have a blackout and the Oakland Raiders even broke a streak of 11 straight home games of not being on local TV.

