Two More Angels For Curbed

Missing from reports on Gawker alum Lockhart Steele’s $1.5 million funding for Curbed were the names of two of his investors. Let’s rectify: In addition to Gawker founder Nick Denton, NetSuite CEO Zach Nelson and real estate publisher Brad Inman, Lockhart has rounded up IAC/Connected Venture’s Mo Koyfman and Joanne Wilson, also known to readers of Fred Wilson’s blog as Gotham Gal. The money will help Lockhart roll out new features and new sites, with Chicago launches of both Curbed and Eater up next.

