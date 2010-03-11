Two Months Later, Eric Schmidt Promises A Resolution To Google's China Problem 'Soon'

It’s been two months since Google threatened to end its business in China. Thus far, nothing has changed.



Speaking with reporters in Abu Dhabi, Eric Schmidt promises something will happen “soon” though.

When is soon? No idea, but it’s sooner than later, we assume.

WSJ: Google Inc.’s chief executive said Wednesday he expects the company will soon reach a conclusion to negotiations with the Chinese government regarding the fate of its China business.

“We are in active negotiations with the Chinese government,” Eric Schmidt told reporters at a media summit in Abu Dhabi. Google has decided not to publicize the status of the negotiations, he said, but “something will happen soon.”

