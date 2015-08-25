A couple who have been working and travelling for 2 years explain how they afford it

Two Monkeys Travel Medina and Howe, sailing in the Maldives.

Kach Medina and Jonathan Howe met in Luang Prabang, Laos, in 2013.

Medina, 27, originally from the Philippines, and Howe, 31, originally from the UK, have been travelling together ever since.

“People are curious about how we fund our travels,” says Medina. “If you’re Asian travelling the world, it’s not very common. If you go abroad, it’s to work and not to travel — that’s the mentality. But now some people assume that Jonathan has a pot of gold hiding somewhere, or a trust fund or something.”

Howe has neither. Instead, the pair makes a point of continually developing skills that help them find work wherever they land next.

They document their adventures on their website, Two Monkeys Travel, and Instagram, @Kach2Monkeys.

Here, they explain how they afford it.

Medina and Howe started their nomadic lifestyle together in Hanoi, Vietnam, teaching English for about $3,500 a month. Northern Vietnam!:) 'I only knew what I was doing as far as teaching English,' says Howe. 'I didn't have a long term plan, I didn't know what would happen.'

#snorkling in #maldives Awesome and clear beach! Have you been?

Next, they headed to India to get certified in Ayurveda massage and Tantra Yoga, a process that took about three months. Holi Festival and beach yoga!!:) While in India during the early summer of 2014, they started their blog, Two Monkeys Travel. At first, they didn't devote much energy to the site, as they were training 8-10 hours per day for their certifications.

#HangGliding in#southamerica #brazil

From there, they headed to South America, where they started using their new skills to support themselves.

Horseback Riding in the Caribbean Side of Costa Rica! #costarica#puravida #horse

'Usually we take our time and find somewhere to stop for a while, to learn about the place and enjoy it, and set up some kind of income,' Howe explains. 'In Peru we had the massage business, and I was teaching donation-only yoga.' In Costa Rica, Medina worked in a hostel.

have you experienced a private #yacht tour? #throwback#cartagena #colombia #southamerica#luxury #luxurytravel

'Wherever we are, we're trying to figure out which business is best to focus on,' Medina explains. 'Before blogging I spent most of my time doing massage. I usually had five clients a day for 60 minutes each, so I'd work all day and be free at night. Now with the blogging and the massage, I massage in the afternoon and blog at night. But when we tried to start blogging in December, we worked like 16 hours because I didn't know how to set up the system -- it's quite technical. Now we're trying to work 4-5 hours per day.' just happiness please.. life is awesome this way!! (in Praia Grande - Arraial do Cabo - RJ) Medina manages their finances, and has instituted an Excel spreadsheet and an envelope system for cash (popularised by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey), since that's how they receive most of their income. 'Once they pay us, I put one-quarter of the money into our business, one-quarter to savings, and half to bills. The blog money goes to our PayPal, which is connected to Jon's savings, then I write for some magazines in the Philippines and that goes to my account there.'

#iguassu falls #brazil side!!!@visitbrasil

Between their various income streams, Medina and Howe typically earn $4,000-$5,000 a month. For the past few months, they have been earning about $4,500.

Jonathan survived#skydiving in #itaipu #Iguassu overlooking#paraguay #brasil #argentina #extreme#travel #southamerica

They recently left Brazil for Ecuador.

Just visited the 'end-of-the-world' swing.. not scary and very easy to go. Entrance fee is $US1. #Ecuador #Baños

They're saving money to set up their own travelling massage business with a camper van in the Philippines next year.

Mama and my younger sister @kristapatata finally made it to Machu Picchu yesterday! #Peru #southamerica#MachuPichhu

Medina emphasises that people who want to travel long-term need a plan to generate income as they go. 'If you want to sustain your travels, you really need to invest in your skills. Jon was already invested in his certification to teach English before quitting his job -- aside from savings, you need to invest in skills.' The kind of life I want to have now and in the future.. To volunteer in different charity and teach yoga or any skills to kids!! It's all before we settle down, have our own yoga resort and charity!:)

