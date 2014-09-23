Two Boys Missing In NSW For More Than A Week Have Been Found

Photo: Mirco Lazzari gp / Getty Images

The two brothers who have been missing from Byron Bay on the NSW north coast for more than a week have been located.

The boys, aged 14 and 11, had last been seen at a home in Tweed Heads about 3am on Sunday September 14.

Local police had been investigating the boys’ disappearance and had been liaising with their family.

The boys met with police at Suffolk Park near Byron Bay at about 12pm today.

