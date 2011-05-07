Why You Should Root For The Gelding At The Kentucky Derby

Photo: ESPN

When the gates open for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, I’ll be cheering for a bay horse named Comma to the Top. Not because he finished second by a neck at the Santa Anita Derby. Not because he’s the most experienced runner in the field, with 13 starts.No, I’m backing Comma to the Top because he alone possesses the quality that guarantees a long career as a racehorse: He can’t produce sperm.



Comma to the Top is a gelding, a eunuch horse. If he wins, he’ll probably race for the next three years. If early favourite Dialed In wins, he’ll retire at the end of the summer, and follow in the hoofprints of 2010 winner Super Saver, who is currently servicing mares for $20,000 a spasm.

