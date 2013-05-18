Two Metro-North Trains Collide, Injuries Reported

Two Metro-North trains collided Friday evening in Connecticut, The New York Times reports.



An eastbound train travelling from New Haven to Manhattan derailed near Fairfield and hit a westbound train.

A Fairfield Police Department spokesperson told the Times that around 20 to 25 people had been injured. No are believed to be serious, he said, and no fatalities have been reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.