Two Men In Colombia Caught With $80,000 In Their Stomachs

Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr

Two men have been arrested in Colombia after allegedly attempting to smuggle $80,000 in cash in their stomachs, the Associated Press is reporting.The men, one Venezuelan national and one Colombian, arrived at the international airport in Medellin on September 8. The Colombian man’s nervous appearance prompted immigration officials to arrest him, according to Colombia Reports. The second suspect was found and arrested on Thursday.



A body scan showed that the first man arrested had swallowed 40 finger capsules, each with 10 $100 bills.

