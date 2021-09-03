Milwaukee police have shot and killed 2 men in separate vehicle chases in just over a week

Two men have been shot and killed by Milwaukee police in just over a week.

Both incidences involved car chases that eventually turned fatal.

Both the August 26 and the September 3 shootings are now under investigation.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In just over a week, Milwaukee police have shot and killed two men, according to local CBS affiliate WDJT.

The outlet reported both incidents involved vehicle chases that turned fatal.

The first occurred on August 26, when officers attempted to pull over an accused reckless driver, later identified as 33-year-old Earl D. Lawhorn. Lawhorn fled, which led to a car chase, WDJT reported.

Lawson’s car then crashed, and he ran away with police following him on foot.

Once the police caught up to Lawson, the man refused to drop his handgun after several requests from the officers, the Milwaukee Police Department said according to WDJT. In response, two officers pulled out their weapons and shot Lawson.

On September 3, an unnamed suspect carjacked another man’s car, forcing him to drive to a local Walmart, WDJT reported. The two men entered and exited the store together.

According to the report, the suspect then directed the man to drive to a local gas station, where the victim asked an employee to call the police. Then, the suspect led the victim to a second Walmart where the victim, again, asked an employee to alert the police.

The police responded to the second Walmart where the suspect fled with the car. He then crashed that car, carjacked another man, and a second police pursuit began, WDJT reported. The second pursuit also ended in a crash.

After the second crash, the suspect exited the car with an exposed firearm, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said according to WDJT. Authorities then shot the suspect. He died at the scene.

The officers from the August 26 shooting have been placed under administrative leave, according to WDJT. Both shootings are now under investigation.