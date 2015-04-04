Two men have been charged following NRL fan violence at Sydney Olympic Park

Match officals are protected by security staff during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Two men have been charged with assault following violence at the Good Friday Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Rabbitohs NRL round five match at Olympic Stadium.

And police are investigating a separate incident in which an NRL official was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

“Two men have been identified and inquiries are continuing,” police say.

The Rabbitohs won 18-17 after a last minute penalty 10 metres out in front of the posts.

David Klemmer and James Graham of the Bulldogs confront referee, Gerard Sutton, after awarding the Rabbitohs a late penalty. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Fans went wild, hurling abuse at the NRL referees, after the decision to award a penalty against Canterbury skipper James Graham.

The NRL officials, protected by security guards as they left the grounds, had plastic water bottles thrown at them from the crowd.

In the other incidents, a 22-year-old man was charged with common assault after a young boy was pushed to the ground. The boy received minor facial injuries.

And a 38-year-old man was charged after a 21-year-old man was shoulder charged to the ground. He was treated for a cut above his eye.

The older man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The two men are not believed to have known each other.

