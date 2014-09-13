Two Men Narrowly Escaped Injury When Their Golf Buggy Was Crushed By An Oncoming Train

Two golfers have narrowly escaped injury after their golf cart was crushed by an oncoming train during a game in Victoria.

The men, aged 29 and 34, were playing a round at Royal Park Golf Course in Melbourne on Saturday morning when the wheels of their motorised golf cart got jammed in the tracks as they attempted to cross from one side of the course to the other, The Age reported.

The men were forced to jump from the buggy “just as the train was approaching”, according to Police.

The men were not hurt however the buggy was flattened by the locomotive.

The incident caused some disruptions to local traffic, near to Royal Park station and Melbourne Zoo.

