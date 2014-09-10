TWO MEN CHARGED WITH TERRORISM OFFENCES FOLLOWING BRISBANE ARRESTS

AFP officers explain terrorism arrests Source: screengrab

Two men, aged 31 and 21, will appear in a Brisbane court tomorrow charged over terrorism offences involving the war in Syria.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) conducted raids in suburban Logan, south of Brisbane, this morning, concerned that the men were armed.

They were at the iQraa Islamic centre and store when detained.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan confirmed the 31-year-old, Omar Succarieh of Kuraby, is the brother of Abu Asma al Australi, the Australian suicide bomber who died in Syria.

He will face charges of providing financial assistance to a banned terrorist organisation, Jabhat al-Nusra, which has links to al-Qaeda.

Asst Commissioner Gaughan said the to men were not involved with Islamic State.

The 21-year-old is facing two offences: recruiting people for the war in Syria, and facilitating their travel to the region.

Police executed seven simultaneous search warrants, involving 180 police and say that at this stage there are no other suspects in Australia.

‘We are speaking to a number of members in the community,” AFP Assistant Commissioner Geoghan said, adding that there was “no indication they were involved in terrorist attack planning in Australia”.

He said the investigation had been ongoing for 12 months and did not involve concerns over the G20 summit of world leaders in Brisbane in November.

“Like ASIO we are concerned about the current environment we’re operating in,” the assistant commissioner said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.