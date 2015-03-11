Two men charged over $31 million organised crime drugs seizure

Photo: Getty Images

Two men, from Queensland and Melbourne, are facing multiple charges following the seizure of drugs worth $27 million, plus $4.3 million in cash, in a joint investigation into money laundering by the NSW Police Force’s Organised Crime Squad, Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Crime Commission (ACC).

The men were arrested at Clyde railway station in Victoria last Thursday after allegedly exchanging a bag containing $200,000 in cash.

Organised crime squad detective then searched a Sydney CBD unit, seizing a further $4.1 million in cash, plus 25kg of methamphetamine (ICE), 2kg of cocaine, 300g of MDMA, 280 LSD tabs, cash counters and a .45 calibre six-shot revolver and ammunition.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $27 million.

A 41-year-old Melbourne man was charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime.

The 25-year-old from Queensland was charged with two counts of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs.

Both men have been refused bail and will appear Parramatta Local Court next Thursday, March 19

