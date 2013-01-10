Man Tracks Down iPhone Using 'Find My iPhone' App And Gets Into Nasty Brawl With Thief

A stolen iPhone led to a “citizen’s arrest” and fierce brawl on the beach, San Diego’s News10 reports.



Kenneth Schmidgall lost his iPhone on Dec. 30, and his friend Greg Torkelson, a freelance photographer, used his “Find My iPhone” app to track down the missing phone, according to News10.

They reportedly spent hours following the signal until they finally traced it to a man on a bicycle. The pair followed him to Torrey Pines State Reserve, where Schmidgall got into a violent fight with the thief.

The two fought until Torkelson said he pepper-sprayed the man and attempted to make a citizen’s arrest, according to News10. A man who said he was an off-duty police officer restrained the two until police arrived.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.