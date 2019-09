These two charts recently caught our eye. We invite you to make of them what you will.



First, a long-term 30-year bond chart via ShiftCTRL group, showing Treasuries right near support.

Photo: ShiftCTRL Group

And, via Doug Short (Dshort.com), a 70-year Dow chart showing the index at resistance.

Photo: dshort.com

Your thoughts?

