Two massive 15-storey high-rise schools are being built in Sydney

Two massive 15-storey public schools will be built in Parramatta as part of the NSW Governments plan to cope with rising population and urban consolidation in the western Sydney business district.

Big enough to hold 3000 students, the two new schools are a first for the NSW public education system and will redevelop existing schools. The $100 million project will be paid for from the Baird government’s plan to lease of the state’s electricity assets. It’s part of a $1 billion 10-year program, called the Rebuilding NSW schools fund, promising 1,600 new or refurbished classrooms, unveiled by the NSW government in the lead up to next month’s election.

Arthur Phillip High School on the corner of Smith and Macquarie streets will be redeveloped with to increase its capacity from 1500 to 2,000 students. The other redevelopment will see Parramatta Public School nearly double in size from its current 550 students to 1000. The plan appears to signal an end to the original 1923 brick building on the site. 95% of the students at Parramatta public come from non-English speaking backgrounds.

The announcement follows the Baird governments plans to build 60,000 new apartments in eight suburbs running along Parramatta Road by 2050. Read more on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.