WATCH: 2 Brand New 'Superman: Man of Steel' Trailers Were Just Released

Photo: Screengrab

“Dark Knight Rises” fans coping with the end of Christopher Nolan‘s “Batman” trilogy found some solace before the caped crusader ever appeared on screen, as the film had one of two “Man of Steel” teaser trailers attached. Nolan co-created the story and is producing the superhero’s return to the big screen.



The images and score (courtesy of “Lord of the Rings”) are identical in both, but the voice-overs feature one of the Superman’s (Henry Cavill) two fathers, adoptive pop Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner) or biological dad Jor-El (Russell Crowe).

Poppa Kent’s earthbound view speaks of the hero’s choice to be good or bad, hinting that director Zack Snyder’s version of the DC character hasn’t yet embraced his heroic potential. “You have decide what kind of man you want to grow up to be. … Whoever that man is, good character or bad, is gonna change the world.”

Jor-El on the other hand seems to know what his son’s decision will be (as we all do, really). “You will give the people an ideal to strive towards. They’ll race behind you, they will stumble. They will fall. … But in time, they will join you in the sun. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders.”

Both distinct voices add poignancy to a surprisingly emotional, poetically-shot teaser that never gives the viewer that close-up shot of Superman they desperately want by the end.

So which narration makes for a better teaser? Check out both below.

“Man of Steel” is due in theatres June 14, 2013.

Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Jor-El (Russell Crowe):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The good and bad of “The Dark Knight Rises” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.