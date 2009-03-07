Two Lucky Madoff Victims Get Their First Checks

We’re pretty sure these might be the fastest checks ever cashed.

The Securities Investor Protection Corp started sending out checks to investors in Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme today. Only two were sent, according the Stephen Harbeck of the SIPC. (via New York Post)

It’s hard to imagine any Madoff investor having much trust in a statement from any financial organisation, even one that is as pseudo-governmental as the SIPC.

Investors can get up to $500,000, although the SIPC won’t say how much these first two lucky folks are or why they got paid first.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.