Multiple Suspects Were Arrested After Early Morning Shooting Left Two Louisiana Police Officers Dead

Five people are in custody after two shootings this morning left two police officers dead and two injured.However, in a late-afternoon press conference broadcast by WWLTV, police declined to give much information about the ongoing investigation or the suspects themselves.



The early-morning incident began when “a gunman opened fire” on an officer working traffic detail at the Valero plant parking lot in the area, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said in an earlier press conference.

Officers Scott Boyington and Jason Triche were injured in today’s shooting.

During the course of this morning’s investigation into the first shooting that injured Boyington and Jason Triche, Neilsen and Jeremy Triche were led to a trailer where a second shooting happened.

As the officers were interviewing two people outside the trailer, a third person left the unit with an assault weapon and “ambushed my two officers,” Tregre said.

Reporters at the afternoon press conference questioned whether the suspects were disgruntled employees of the plant near where the shooting occurred. Reporters also asked whether the suspects were white supremacists, as community rumours claimed.

Police declined to comment on the ongoing investigation but they did say law enforcement is working its way through a very large crime scene that spans multiple locations and included multiple weapons.

Boyington’s condition was improving as of Tregre’s late-afternoon press conference. He was working as an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office at the time of the shooting.

Jason Triche was also still hospitalized as of this afternoon’s press conference.

In a tearful morning press conference, Tregre said his officers were ambushed this morning, resulting in the deaths of officers Brandon Nielsen, 34, and Jeremy Triche, 28.

While he wouldn’t give many details, Tregre, who has been sheriff for only 45 days, said the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s been a very difficult day,” Tregre said in the news conference, which was broadcast by WWLTV. Jeremy Triche and Jason Triche were related, he said, but he declined to reveal their exact relationship.

The investigation began when two police officers were shot this around 5 a.m. near a Valero plant parking lot in Laplace, La., WWLTV reported the time.

Plant workers were evacuated after the shooting. A twitter feed that monitors police scans suggested early this morning that the suspect had been armed with an AK47. That specific model has not been confirmed.

Earlier reports stated two officers and two civilians had been shot. That has been updated to say two officers died and two officers were shot.

Police confirmed to WWLTV that two suspects are in custody and one suspect is still at large.

