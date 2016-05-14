Two koalas in Australia battled it out in a 'UFC' fight

Koalas have a reputation as the cuddly, cute mascot of Australia.

But once in a while, their reputation is tainted when they chuck a huge tantrum when others steal their trees or when they decide to chase down people on quad bikes.

There’s now another reason to add to that list after two koalas were spotted battling it out in what was likened to a UFC fight.

The wrestling match was captured on camera with the two marsupials tackling each other while a dog watched on nearby.

It shows that anything is possible in Australia — even koalas getting into MMA.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.