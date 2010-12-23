Two Kansas State Seniors Were Suspended For Getting More Clothes Than They Paid For

Photo: AP Images

Kansas State declared seniors Jacob Pullen and Curtis Kelly, its two leading scorers, ineligible prior to last night’s game against UNLV because a sales clerk allowed the pair to take more clothing than they paid for. The players knew the sales clerk, but the store manager reported the incident.Pullen, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, was averaging 16.5 points per game and is the Wildcats’ best player. Based on the difference in value between what he paid for and what he received, Pullen will be suspended for three games. Officials have not determined how much Kelly, a preseason all-Big 12 selection averaging 10.3 points per game, received in impermissible benefits. He will be suspended accordingly when a conclusion is reached.



While we generally side with players in these circumstances, Pullen and Kelly present a murky case. On the one hand, should we really expect two college to turn down free clothing simply because they are basketball players? Any other student would have accepted that clothing without thinking twice.

But we don’t know how well they knew the sales clerk, the manner in which she provided the free clothing, or the actual value of that “impermissible benefit.” We can surmise that the store manager was upset, though, or else he wouldn’t have been so quick to report it.

Considering the variables, assuming the free merchandise was of significant, but not obscene, value – say, somewhere in the three figures – a three game suspension seams reasonable.

K-State, by the way, lost an otherwise winnable game to UNLV, and dropped to 9-3. If the Wildcats continue to struggle without Pullen and Kelly, it will amount to a disappointing start for a preseason powerhouse.

