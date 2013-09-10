Two Journalists Were On An Asylum Seeker Boat Which Had To Be Helped By The Australian Navy

Photo: Getty

Two journalists were on board an asylum seeker boat when it was intercepted by the Australian navy yesterday, according to News Corp Australia.

Writer Luke Mogelson and photojournalist Joel Van Houdt, both contributors to The New York Times, were found on the boat by Navy personnel after it required assistance.

Both were traveling with valid Australian visas. They were taken to Christmas Island, where they checked into a hotel. The asylum seekers were taken into detention.

