Two Irresistible Cash Back Credit Cards

As May approaches and Americans gear up for vacation, you may want to put some of that travel spending on a new credit card with top-tier cash back rewards. Here are two of Credit Card Outlaw‘s favourite offers at the moment.



The Capital One Cash Rewards credit card is our favourite all-around cash back card. A current promotion offers you a “$100 Bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months,” and this card provides 1% cash back on all purchases, plus a “50% bonus on the cash back you earn every year.” There’s no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, making this the perfect vacation card. See the promotion and apply online here.

Additionally, cardholders receive “0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers until May 2013.”

Capital One recently launched an updated version of their mobile app (iOS and Android) which allows you to redeem your rewards (points, miles, and cash) “straight from the app,” making cash back redemption easier than ever.

The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express is another very strong cash back card that has been popular with readers this month. You’ll get “$100 cash back after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases in the first 3 months of Cardmembership,” plus 0% Intro APR on purchases for 12 months and there’s no annual fee. See the $100 bonus promotion and apply online here.

The cash back rewards structure for this credit card is excellent, especially if you use it for grocery store shopping often: you’ll “get 3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% cash back at gas stations and department stores, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.”

Speaking of American Express, it’s worth noting that through American Express Travel for a limited time you can “save up to 30% when you book your European vacation to cities like London, Paris, and Rome.” Featured hotels as of publication on April 25th include the Waldorf Astoria London Syon Park and the Hilton Paris Arc de Triomphe.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi, Discover and the other cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw.

