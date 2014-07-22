Apple Is Putting In Its Biggest-Ever Order For IPhones

YouTube/SCAVidsHD An iPhone 6 concept image.

Apple is ordering massive quantities of both the 4.7-inch and the 5.5-inch versions of the iPhone 6, which will launch this fall, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal cites unnamed supply chain sources claiming that Apple has ordered 70 million to 80 million iPhones to be produced by the end of the year.

The size of Apple’s order suggests its confidence in the forthcoming device. Last year, Apple ordered around 50 to 60 million for the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C launch.

The Journal notes that Apple’s increased demand for the iPhone is a result of its partnership with China Mobile and the desire to popularise the smartphone in emerging markets.

Suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron will begin producing the 4.7-inch iPhone next month. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. will begin manufacturing the 5.5-inch model in September, the WSJ reports. That likely means the 5.5-inch model won’t launch until a month or two after the 4.7-inch model.

