Two Interesting Charts On The Asian Property Market

Peter Hooper at Deutsche Bank includes these two charts in a new report arguing that the Chinese property market is not yet in a bubble state.



We wouldn’t draw any conclusion from them, we just thought they were interesting.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Meanwhile this suggests that Chinese consumers are already getting stretched, at least compared to Asian counterparts.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.