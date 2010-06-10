Two Interesting Charts On The Asian Property Market

Peter Hooper at Deutsche Bank includes these two charts in a new report arguing that the Chinese property market is not yet in a bubble state.
We wouldn’t draw any conclusion from them, we just thought they were interesting.
Photo: Deutsche Bank
Meanwhile this suggests that Chinese consumers are already getting stretched, at least compared to Asian counterparts.
Photo: Deutsche Bank
