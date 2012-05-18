Two Interesting Charts On Private Company Financing

AxialMarket, an online network for corporate finance transactions, has raised a Series A financing. AxialMarket also sent us charts about activity on its network. Even though the network is small and so it shouldn’t be assumed that the data is representative, it’s still an interesting look at what’s going on in the world of private company transactions.



First, the AxialMarket network seems to be growing and seems relatively unaffected by the global macro environment, which is interesting.

Photo: AxialMarket

More interestingly, it looks like there is strong activity in every sector. People focus on internet deals, but it’s not the only thing that’s going on.

Photo: AxialMarket

