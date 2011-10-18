Two In Three New Yorkers Back Occupy Wall Street Protests

Photo: Robert Johnson

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds that two-thirds of New Yorkers back the Occupy Wall Street protests, with 87 per cent saying it is “OK that they are protesting.”An overwhelming majority of Democrats, and 58 per cent of Independents back the protesters, while Republicans disagree with the protesters views 58 per cent to 35 per cent. Over 70 per cent of New Yorkers say the protests should be allowed to continue indefinitely, as long as participants obey the law.



Despite the fact that the protesters have no defined goals, 72 per cent of New Yorkers say they understand their views “very well” or “fairly well.”

Voters are split 46-45 on the police response to the protests, but three in five New Yorkers approve of the NYPD’s performance overall.

Read the full poll results here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.