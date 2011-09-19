Two in 10 Americans Believe They Will Be Millionaires In The Next Decade

A new poll from the Associated Press and CNBC finds that 20 per cent of Americans believe they will become millionaires in the next decade.



According to the AP, the United States currently has 5.2 million millionaires — or a little less than one in every 20 U.S. households. Just over 60 per cent said they are very unlikely to reach a seven-figure net worth by 2021.

The survey also polled Australians and Britons, with 35 per cent of those down under believing they can break the $1 million mark, compared to just 8 per cent in the United Kingdom.

Read more at the Associated Press >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.