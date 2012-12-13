Two Illinois Bank Robberies Leave Authorities Guessing

A lone robber stole money from a Mundelein bank Wednesday, and the FBI also is looking for two men who robbed a bank in Wheaton yesterday.At about 11:02 a.m. Wednesday a lone robber stole an undisclosed amount of money from a U.S. Bank branch, 2000 South Lake Street in Mundelein, according to police.



The robber gave a note to a teller demanding money from a cash drawer, then fled on foot through an adjacent business parking lot, Mundelein police said in a release.

No one was injured, and a weapon was implied but not displayed. Police described the robber as a white man about 30-35 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a slender build, wearing a knit cap, grey coat and faded blue jeans.

FBI agents also are searching for two men wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery that occurred Tuesday in Wheaton, officials said today.

That hold-up happened at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the West Suburban Bank branch, 221 S. West St., according to a press release issued by FBI officials. One of the men displayed a handgun, officials said.

After the men walked into the bank one of the men jumped over the teller counter and took money from the bank’s safe and teller drawers.

They left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both men are described as black. The man with the gun is described as between 5-feet-6 inches and 5-feet-8 inches tall and with a medium build. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black boots, a black mask and black gloves.

The second man is between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-10 inches tall with a slim build. He wore a red jacket with a white insignia on the upper left chest area, a white hood, blue jeans, white Nike gym shoes and purple gloves.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about these or any of the other Chicago-area unsolved robberies is asked to contact the Chicago office of the FBI at 312-421-6700 or local police.

